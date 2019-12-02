 Job applicant from Henan wins discrimination suit - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Job applicant from Henan wins discrimination suit

Part of the SupChina Weekly Briefing newsletter. Subscribe for free

Newsletter

wroker

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Henan Province is the Chinese heartland (click here to view its location in Google Maps), known for incubating ancient agrarian communities along the Yellow River (Hénán 河南 means “south of the river”).

Today, Henan is packed with people, but remains less advanced economically. Its rural residents are often the butt of jokes elsewhere in China, and Henanese people are stereotyped in China’s rich coastal cities as unsophisticated migrant workers, thieves, or worse. A story about a man in Henan stealing manhole covers for scrap made the rounds on social media a few months ago, for example.

One woman recently fought back against stereotypes of Henanese, and successfully argued in court that she was subjected to “geographic discrimination.” Sixth Tone has the details:

In an official statement Tuesday, the Hangzhou Internet Court ordered the defendant, Zhejiang Sheraton Resort Co. Ltd. — no affiliation with the U.S. company Sheraton Hotels and Resorts — to compensate the 23-year-old plaintiff, surnamed Yan, with 10,000 yuan ($1,400), mostly for “mental anguish.” The court further ordered the company to publish a public apology to the woman in domestic newspaper Legal Daily.

According to the court’s verdict, Yan applied for two roles with the company in early July: legal specialist and personal assistant to the chairman. On two notices she later received from the company, “Henanese” was written as the reason she was rejected.

Share
Beijing district CDC director spreads homophobia for World AIDS Day Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Beijing district CDC director spreads homophobia for World AIDS Day

The editors December 2, 2019

A second major Xinjiang leak

The editors November 25, 2019

It’s difficult to believe TikTok when it says it doesn’t censor

The editors November 25, 2019

Traditional Chinese medicine schools kicked out of global directory because they teach TCM, not medicine

The editors November 25, 2019

Hong Kong landslide for pro-democracy candidates

The editors November 25, 2019

A defected Chinese spy’s sketchy story

The editors November 25, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.