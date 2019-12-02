Job applicant from Henan wins discrimination suit

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Henan Province is the Chinese heartland (click here to view its location in Google Maps), known for incubating ancient agrarian communities along the Yellow River (Hénán 河南 means “south of the river”).

Today, Henan is packed with people, but remains less advanced economically. Its rural residents are often the butt of jokes elsewhere in China, and Henanese people are stereotyped in China’s rich coastal cities as unsophisticated migrant workers, thieves, or worse. A story about a man in Henan stealing manhole covers for scrap made the rounds on social media a few months ago, for example.

One woman recently fought back against stereotypes of Henanese, and successfully argued in court that she was subjected to “geographic discrimination.” Sixth Tone has the details: