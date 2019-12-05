SupChina has launched a student ambassador program!

We’ve recently launched a student ambassador program to give you the tools and resources to inform your campus about China-related issues. Help from the ground level of a fast-growing startup and inspire interesting conversation on your campus!

Summary:

Gain valuable experience for a future career in doing business with China through our student ambassador program at SupChina. You will be the conduit on your campus to drive conversation with various groups and help your campus to become better informed on China from a cultural, political, and economic perspective. Beyond your efforts on campus, you will also have the opportunity to connect and network with fellow student ambassadors across the U.S. and the world. Also you’ll have direct access to our editorial team via slack; successful ambassadors will have the opportunity to pitch articles and be published through SupChina.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate with various student organizations on campus in order to spark conversations on current topics related to China

Help to keep your fellow students informed on the latest news by signing them up to the SupChina Weekly Briefing

Forge relationships with ambassadors at other schools to come up with innovative ideas to drive conversations on your own campus

Assist with other SupChina activities including identifying potential speakers for conferences or events, social media marketing, and growth marketing

Qualifications:

Must be an undergraduate student currently enrolled at a 4-year accredited institution

Preferred degree in International Studies, East Asian Studies, Chinese, Political Science and/or Economics (any degrees that are interdepartmental in these areas are also encouraged to apply)

Large interest in Chinese politics and US-China relations

Good academic standing

Ability to stay on campus and promote SupChina for 1 full school semester

Great interpersonal skills

Enthusiastic and outgoing

Excellent Written and Oral Communication Skills

Benefits

Free ACCESS subscription – SupChina’s premium daily newsletter

Access to our slack channel and private slack channel with other student ambassadors

Incredible networking opportunities, free admission to 20+ SupChina events (excluding conferences) as well as our SupChina Direct Conference Calls

Opportunity to be in an influential growth position at an early stage startup

Be the eyes and ears for sentiment on the ground – have a line of communication with our editorial team for stories, tips, or questions

Interested candidates please email alex@supchina.com with a resume and cover letter.