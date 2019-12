Dear Access member,

Burn the books and bury the scholars is a four-character saying that is our word of the day: 焚書坑儒 fén shū kēng rú (see the first item below, or Wikipedia for details).

I am delighted to announce that we have begun a partnership with the Africa China Project to beef up our coverage of my native continent. Their excellent Africa China podcast will also join our network.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief