 Party to purge foreign tech
Party to purge foreign tech

“Beijing has ordered all government offices and public institutions to remove foreign computer equipment and software within three years, in a potential blow to the likes of HP, Dell, and Microsoft,” reports the Financial Times (paywall, or see CNBC for an unpaywalled report).

“The directive is the first publicly known instruction with specific targets given to Chinese buyers to switch to domestic technology vendors, and echoes efforts by the Trump administration to curb the use of Chinese technology in the US and its allies,” according to the FT. The order came from the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Office “earlier this year” per the FT’s sources.

About 20 million to 30 million pieces of hardware “will need to be swapped out as a result of the Chinese directive, with large-scale replacement beginning next year,” according to analysts at the brokerage China Securities cited by the FT. “They added that the substitutions would take place at a pace of 30 percent in 2020, 50 percent in 2021 and 20 percent the year after, earning the policy the nickname ‘3-5-2.’”

The plan is ambitious, perhaps unrealistically so, since “analysts say it will be difficult to replace software with domestic alternatives, because most software vendors develop products for popular U.S.-made operating systems such as Microsoft’s” and defining “domestically made” is also problematic; for example, although “Lenovo is a Chinese-owned company that assembles many products in China, its computer processor chips are made by Intel and its hard drives by Samsung.”

Beijing says Uyghurs in internment camps have ‘graduated’ Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

