 Shanghai university sacks professor after sexual harassment allegations - SupChina
Shanghai university sacks professor after sexual harassment allegations

Shanghai University of Finance and Economics (SUFE) has fired 55-year-old associate professor Qián Féngshèng 钱逢胜 after sexual assault allegations filed by a female student, the school announced in a statement (in Chinese) today.

The accusations started making the rounds on Chinese social media on December 6, when a female graduate student posted to WeChat (in Chinese) a description of how she was verbally and physically harassed by Qian while taking his class earlier this year. After the post went viral, SUFE quickly responded to the allegations in an announcement (in Chinese) on Friday evening, vowing to launch an investigation. The probe led to the professor’s dismissal, announced today.

SUFE has been widely applauded for taking a clear stance on on-campus sexual misconduct by taking prompt action against Qian. As many people pointed out, SUFE’s handling of the situation is particularly praiseworthy because although sexual misconduct is rampant on Chinese college campuses, it is unusual for Chinese schools to punish their employees appropriately after proven cases of sexual misconduct.

—Jiayun Feng

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

