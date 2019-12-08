 Sinica Early Access: Yangyang Cheng Live at NEXT China - SupChina
Sinica Early Access: Yangyang Cheng Live at NEXT China

In a show taped at SupChina’s NEXT China conference, Kaiser and Jeremy chat with particle physicist Yangyang Cheng, one of the boldest new voices writing on science and contemporary China. Get to know the woman behind SupChina’s Science and China column.

  • Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 106

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators scramble to strike a deal before tariffs ratchet up once again on December 15, economic forecasts say China’s real GDP could slow for the third year in a row, and a former anti-corruption official is placed on the naughty list.

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

