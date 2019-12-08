Today’s news test

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Europe to follow American lead on Huawei?

Europe edges toward 5G restrictions after blast of U.S. lobbying / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

U.S. officials flooded Europe last week, and by the time they had departed, their efforts to persuade their allies to cut back in using Huawei Technologies Co. equipment appeared to finally be gaining traction.

Back at home, Nikkei Asian Review says (porous paywall):

Washington’s decision to block Huawei smartphones from using Google’s mobile services has created some unexpected victims: By forcing the company to retreat from abroad, it has squeezed rival Chinese smartphone makers and reinforced Huawei’s already dominant market position at home.

GitHub to buck decoupling trend?

U.S. tech group GitHub keen to open subsidiary in China / Financial Times (paywall)

Erica Brescia, GitHub’s chief operating officer, said in an interview with the Financial Times that Beijing was “very encouraging” of the company’s plans to expand in China. GitHub, which was bought for $7.5 billion last year by Microsoft, hosts and manages software development for private companies and is the biggest host of open-source software projects that anyone can take part in.

Baidu has filed more artificial intelligence (AI) patent applications than any other company in China — for the second consecutive year. The search giant has filed a total of 5,712 AI-related patent applications as of October 2019, followed by Tencent with 4,115 patents and Microsoft with 3,978, it said [in Chinese] on its public WeChat account last week.

Chinese video platform Bilibili, known for its content targeting younger audiences…announced on Friday it had won a “competitive bidding process” to be the sole broadcaster in China of the popular online multiplayer game League of Legends’ annual World Championship between 2020 and 2022.

Chinese automaker BYD saw its new-energy vehicle sales more than halve in November compared to the same period last year, as reduced government subsidies dampen buyers’ interest in the more eco-friendly cars.

PetroChina is looking to produce 12 billion cubic meters of shale gas next year and is predicting 7.8 billion to 8 billion cubic meters of output for 2019… The Chinese government wants to increase annual production capacity of the fuel to 30 billion cubic meters by 2020, according to a plan published [in Chinese] by National Energy Administration in 2016.

Bad market for Indian buffalo meat

India scrambles for buffalo buyers as China rejects illegal meat / Bloomberg (paywall)

China’s crackdown on illegal meat imports has left India, one of the biggest exporters of buffalo meat, scrambling for a new buyer…. China has adopted stricter border controls due to African swine fever, meaning Indian buffalo meat exports into China that usually flow through Vietnam has all but stopped.

Firms fear weaponization of corporate social credit system

China’s blacklist that companies pay US$2,500 an hour to avoid / SCMP

—Companies fear inclusion in China’s corporate social credit system, which can result in punishment for bad behavior. —Beijing says system is designed to scare companies straight.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Top climate negotiator retires

China’s top climate negotiator steps down / China Dialogue

As world leaders arrive in Madrid for a second week of climate talks, missing among the familiar faces will be Xiè Zhènhuá 解振华, China’s climate negotiator for over a decade. In his place, Zhào Yīngmín 赵英民, vice minister of ecology and environment, will head the Chinese delegation… Xie has steered China’s climate diplomacy since 2007, and has been critical to forging agreement on international climate action to avoid dangerous global warming.

In its annual report released last month, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) urged China to “ban all new coal-fired power plants” as part of an accelerated phase-out of coal power by the largest economies in the world.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Sinophobia in South Africa

Four people admit guilt in landmark Chinese hate speech case in South Africa / SCMP

Four defendants in a landmark South African anti-Chinese hate speech court case have pleaded guilty even before the trial has ended. They’ll do hundreds of hours of community service and post a public apology. There are eight other defendants who posted anti-Chinese comments on social media in 2017 in response to a TV documentary on the slaughter of donkeys, whose skins are exported for Chinese medicine.

Chinese navy ship Weifang docked in Kenya / Xinhua

The Weifang, a Type 054A frigate, is one of China’s most advanced warships and recently took part in trilateral naval exercises with Russia and South Africa. The Weifang and its support ships have also been active in the Gulf of Aden as part of multinational anti-piracy operations off the coast of Somalia.

Hong Kong-registered oil tanker attacked by pirates off Nigeria, 19 crew kidnapped / SCMP

Nigerian authorities have provided new information on the oil tanker that was raided by pirates last week in the Gulf of Guinea. The Marine Department confirmed the vessel is a Hong Kong–registered ship with 19 hostages aboard (18 from India, 1 from Turkey). The Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria now accounts for 80 percent of crew kidnappings globally, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with U.S. as soon as possible / Reuters

China said on Monday that it hoped to make a trade deal with the United States as soon as possible, amid intense discussions before fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are due to kick in at the end of the week.

Trump calls for World Bank to stop lending money to China / CNBC

President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China , one day after the institution adopted a lending plan to Beijing over Washington’s objections.

China gives little indication US trade talks are progressing / CNBC

China’s official spokespeople are keeping quiet on trade talks with the U.S. amid growing uncertainty on when even a phase-one agreement can be reached.

U.S. air force in the South China Sea

U.S. warplanes on Beijing’s radar in South China Sea, American air force chiefs say / SCMP

General Charles Brown, commander of US Pacific Air Forces, said US warplanes — including bombers, U-2 reconnaissance aircraft and RQ-4 Global Hawk drones — regularly conducted “freedom of navigation” operations over the disputed waters despite China’s deployment of air defence facilities on artificial islands and reefs in the area.

Italy has proved especially vulnerable to competition from China, given that many of its artisanal trades — textiles, leather, shoemaking — have long been dominated by small, family-run operations lacking the scale to compete with factories in a nation of 1.4 billion people. Four Italian regions — Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and Emilia-Romagna — that were as late as the 1980s electing Communists, and then reliably supporting center-left candidates, have in recent years swung sharply toward the extreme right.

The Foreign Ministry’s metaphors

A literary reference backfires / China Media Project

An essay by journalist Qián Gāng 钱钢 on how the misused literary references of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson often lead to internet backlash in China.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Devastating phone scams

My grandmother’s favorite scammer / NYT (porous paywall)

Occasional SupChina contributor Frankie Huang has published a heartbreaking account in the New York Times about her grandmother losing her life’s savings in a phone scam:

The truth none of us wanted to face, least of all Laolao, was how alienated she felt, from her family and everyone else. She was once a woman in complete control, and she had given China a lifetime of service. She survived Land Reform, the Great Leap Forward, and the Cultural Revolution. As a government official, she helped shape national policy, and there was a time when she was involved in every major family decision. But she had become stranded in a country she no longer recognized…

Last week, a local court in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou formally opened what is thought to be the country’s first job discrimination case against a transgender person invoking a 2018 legal mechanism for resolving disputes over equal employment rights. The plaintiff, a transgender woman known by the pseudonym Ma, is suing her former company, an online cosplay-platform operator, on the grounds that employers cannot discriminate against their staff on the basis of their “personalities,” a term that includes lifestyle, physical appearance, and reputation, among others.

OPINION PIECES AND RANTS:

None of the businesspeople I know think that. China is a bad actor in some ways, especially in not respecting intellectual property and arguably in de facto subsidizing some industries. But Trump isn’t taking on China over those issues, and hasn’t even made any clear demands. He also hasn’t rallied other countries to join America in pressing China to change. Instead, he’s picking fights with everyone. So even if you think China should be confronted, Trump is doing it wrong.

Calls to abandon Carrie Lam’s ship

As the rats abandon Carrie Lam’s ship, it’s time to shoot an admiral to encourage the others / by Stephen Vines in the Hong Kong Free Press

The rats are scrambling off the sinking ship and there are no prizes for guessing who the rats are or the name of the fast-sinking People’s Tug Boat CENO, captained by Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive in Name Only. Only the terminally loyal and relentlessly stupid will have failed to notice that the days of the CENO and her waxwork administration are numbered. They are to be sacrificed under the slogan of “when it comes to saving the party — no one is too big to be spared.”

China can still be a “responsible stakeholder”

The new China scare / by Fareed Zakaria in Foreign Affairs (porous paywall)

An essay arguing that the U.S. ought to adopt a more nuanced understanding of China than the “vital threat” narrative that has gained traction across U.S. politicians, policymakers, and media. Zakaria argues that U.S. policy toward China must adjust accordingly:

A wiser U.S. policy, geared toward turning China into a “responsible stakeholder,” is still achievable. Washington should encourage Beijing to exert greater influence in its region and beyond as long as it uses this clout to strengthen the international system. Chinese participation in efforts to tackle global warming, nuclear proliferation, money laundering, and terrorism should be encouraged — and appreciated. Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative could be a boon for the developing world if pursued in an open and transparent manner, even in cooperation with Western countries wherever possible. Beijing, for its part, would need to accept U.S. criticism about issues of human rights, freedom of speech, and liberty more generally.

Retirement funds must divest from Xinjiang

Stop investing in China’s brutality / by Danielle Pletka and Derek Scissors in NYT (porous paywall)