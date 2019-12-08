 Voices from China: Clashing about Hong Kong at overseas universities - SupChina
Voices from China: Clashing about Hong Kong at overseas universities

Newsletter

Today’s unexpected source of commentary about Hong Kong is the Campus Times, the student newspaper of the University of Rochester, where senior undergraduate student Edgar Yau wrote A Hong Konger’s message to CSSA, the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA), which has branches on many overseas campuses and is known for supporting Chinese nationalistic causes:

To the CSSA: This is not your fight. You are not the ones affected. At home, I live right next to the University of Hong Kong, where I have to worry about the safety of my siblings and parents every time they leave the house (although, my siblings relish any excuse to not go to school). My city will never be the same.

…What is most offensive is not your censorship, but your suggestion that negative peace is an option that benefits anyone but the Chinese government. CSSA, you are a poor representation of the Chinese student population here as a whole, a population that I know to be empathetic, thoughtful, and caring.

Yau also reserves some harsh words for clicktivists who seem to have flattened Hong Kong’s protest movement into half-formed yammerings about “democracy” and “freedom.”

—Anthony Tao

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

