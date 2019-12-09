Huawei slammed for treatment of former employee

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng. Huawei CEO Rén Zhèngfēi 任正非 got egg on his face after a former employee went public with claims of mistreatment.

985, 996, 251, 404. Just random numbers? Not quite. They’re what internet users posted — before they were deleted — in the comment section of an open letter penned by Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟, the CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, about her arrest in Canada.

Li Yuan at the New York Times (porous paywall) says the numbers were “slyly referring to a former Huawei employee who graduated from one of the country’s top universities in a program code-named 985, worked from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. six days a week and was jailed for 251 days after he demanded severance pay when his contract wasn’t renewed.”