Did Macao punish AmCham leaders for U.S. laws on Hong Kong?

From the editorial board of the South China Morning Post, which generally has an approach that is highly sympathetic to Beijing:

The Hong Kong human rights law passed recently by the United States Congress is fraught with potential for unintended consequences. Ironically, one has already rebounded on the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. Macau authorities inexplicably denied entry to AmCham’s president and chairman to attend the chamber’s Macau annual ball at the weekend. Macau’s security minister has dismissed any connection with the U.S. legislation, insisting that “safety risks and threats” were the only considerations in such decisions. However, the exclusion resonates with Beijing’s warning of possible retribution for the Hong Kong law.

Other news from the City of Protest:

“The abrupt departure of overseas experts from a panel reviewing the Hong Kong police force’s actions during anti-government protests has laid bare the deficiencies of the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) in probing the conduct of officers, according to civil rights activists and academics,” reports the South China Morning Post, or see the Hong Kong Free Press: Exit of international policing experts a ‘slap in the face’ for Hong Kong government, democrats say.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é), is flying to Beijing this weekend “for her third annual duty visit,” says the South China Morning Post, adding that “all eyes will be on what Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has to say on the city’s ongoing civil unrest.”

“Around 30 teachers in Hong Kong may be penalized for misconduct related to the ongoing pro-democracy protests, the Education Bureau has said,” reports the Hong Kong Free Press.