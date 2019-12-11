 The charges against the detained Canadians - SupChina
The charges against the detained Canadians

Premium Access Newsletter

Our note yesterday on China’s foreign ministry comments on the two detained Canadians did not include specifics of the charges they face. Per the South China Morning Post:

Former diplomat Kovrig has been charged with “gathering state secrets and intelligence for abroad” while Spavor, who promoted tourism and investment in North Korea, was accused of “stealing and providing state secrets for abroad.”

Back in Canada, concern about China is growing rapidly. The Globe and Mail reports:

The opposition parties won a significant victory in the minority Parliament on Tuesday when they voted overwhelming to set up a special parliamentary committee on China with a mandate to review all aspects of Canada’s strained bilateral relations with the world’s second largest economy.  

    Sunday surprise in U.S.-China techno-trade war? Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

