 Xinjiang sought World Bank funding for surveillance - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Xinjiang sought World Bank funding for surveillance

Premium Access Newsletter

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, whom we recently interviewed on the Sinica Podcast about her work on an explosive leak of documents detailing the ongoing repression of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, has another scoop on Axios based on more than 8,000 pages of official World Bank Chinese-language procurement documents that seek to secure funding for  surveillance programs in Xinjiang.

A World Bank spokesperson told Axios the June 2017 procurement documents had not been translated into English, meaning only Chinese-speaking staff could read them.

This means oversight was nearly impossible for this specific procurement plan because Chinese nationals who staff the World Bank office in Beijing cannot be relied on to be whistleblowers about Chinese government plans…

The World Bank told Axios those funds were not disbursed…

In August 2019, the loan program came under congressional scrutiny for possible complicity in China’s repression.

In November, the World Bank announced it was scaling back the program.

Allen-Ebrahimian’s article is here; the source documents are here.

Back in Beijing, the propaganda writers are still in high dudgeon about the house passing the U.S. Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act. Xinhua’s English home page today features an article titled Chinese mission to UN rejects U.S. ambassador’s human rights accusations, with its equivalent also on the Chinese-language home page.

There’s also a Chinese home page piece written in stronger language titled Cadres and ordinary people in Xinjiang: The results of deradicalization work must not be vilified by the U.S., which quotes people from various ethnicities and walks of life who all wholeheartedly approve of the government’s concentration camps system:

“I will never forget Xinjiang a few years ago. At that time, horror was frequent and religious extreme thoughts spread like a plague… But now everyone’s confidence is back and everyone is happier…”

“…In order to help students get out of the haze of religious extremism as soon as possible, teachers paid close attention to each student’s ideological change and growth. If you like music, you can learn music, if you like auto repair, we’ll teach them the technical skills…”

“As a mother the motherland cannot not ignore it when a child makes a mistake. The education work is not a measure that restricts or deprives the person of liberty…”

    Share
    Did Macao punish AmCham leaders for U.S. laws on Hong Kong? Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Moutai sales up despite cooling economy

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 11, 2019

    China ambassador threatened Faroe Islands over Huawei contract — leaked tape

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 11, 2019

    Did Macao punish AmCham leaders for U.S. laws on Hong Kong?

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 11, 2019

    The charges against the detained Canadians

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 11, 2019

    Sunday surprise in U.S.-China techno-trade war?

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 11, 2019

    The rift in Chinese society that should worry Party leaders

    Anthony Tao December 11, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.