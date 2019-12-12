Backlash after actor publicly shames co-star for frequent bathroom visits

Chinese actor Léi Jiāyīn 雷佳音, best known for his role in the hit TV show The First Half of My Life 我的前半生, is in hot water after he complained about frequent bathroom visits of his female co-star Tāng Wéi 汤唯 on the set of the movie The Whistleblower (吹哨人 chuīshào rén).

His specific complaint? Per this interview (in Chinese) with CCTV on December 8: “It’s almost like every time I started to feel the character, she had to take a toilet break.”

Tang first gained global recognition in 2007 for playing the female lead in Ang Lee’s epic romance Lust, Caution. She was briefly banned in the Chinese media afterward because her performance in the movie was deemed too saucy by China’s stuffy film regulators. In 2016 — two years after marrying South Korean director Kim Tae Yong — Tang gave birth to her first child. Since then, the actress has been reportedly struggling with urinary incontinence, a bladder control issue that’s common among women during pregnancy and after childbirth.

On Weibo, Lei was heavily criticized for grilling Tang about her childbirth-related conditions in public.

