Digging for the economic results you want?

Premium Access Newsletter

Yesterday, we noted a Caixin report

Sales of Chinese-made excavators slow amid cooling infrastructure investment

From January through November, 25 Chinese manufacturers sold 215,538 units of the dirt-moving machines essential for large construction projects, according to data [in Chinese] released Tuesday by the China Construction Machinery Association, an industry group.

That represented a year-on-year increase of just 15 percent, well below the 48.4 percent growth over the same period last year and the 99.2 percent rise over the first 11 months of 2017.

Today, Bloomberg says (porous paywall):

China excavator sales suggest construction boom

Sales of construction equipment in China saw robust growth in November, suggesting that Beijing’s efforts to boost infrastructure investment amid a slowing economy might be taking effect.

Excavator sales from the country’s 25 leading excavator manufacturers rose 21.7 percent last month from a year earlier, according to the China Construction Machinery Association, almost twice as fast as October’s 11.5 percent increase. Heavy trucks sales were up 13.8 percent during the same period, about the same pace seen in October, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said [in Chinese].

    Economic hit for Han Chinese in Xinjiang as state focuses on repression Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

