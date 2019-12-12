Digging for the economic results you want?

Yesterday, we noted a Caixin report:

Sales of Chinese-made excavators slow amid cooling infrastructure investment

From January through November, 25 Chinese manufacturers sold 215,538 units of the dirt-moving machines essential for large construction projects, according to data [in Chinese] released Tuesday by the China Construction Machinery Association, an industry group.

That represented a year-on-year increase of just 15 percent, well below the 48.4 percent growth over the same period last year and the 99.2 percent rise over the first 11 months of 2017.