Economic hit for Han Chinese in Xinjiang as state focuses on repression

“Through government incentives, Han Chinese have been lured to Xinjiang to accelerate the ‘hanification’ of ethnic Muslims,” reports Bitter Winter. “Now, it’s not easy for them to return home.”

When asked what the main reason to leave Xinjiang was, Mr. Chen’s said that it was getting hard to support the family doing business because the government is concentrating all its efforts on the so-called “stability maintenance” instead of economic development. “Also, most Uyghur men have been detained, only a few are left who can be hired for work in my line of business,” Mr. Chen explained.

He added that in the area he used to live and work, law enforcement officers often cordon off streets, especially on holidays and festivals. On major holidays, like the National Day on October 1, the whole area and highways leading to the area were totally blocked, so fresh vegetables couldn’t be shipped to other areas. They could only be sold at a low price in his neighborhood, resulting in enormous losses for Mr. Chen’s business.