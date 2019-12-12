Party plans economic stimulus in 2020

“The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday, as Chinese leaders charted a course for the economy in 2020,” reports Xinhua (in Chinese here). This is how the Wall Street Journal saw the meeting (paywall):

An economic blueprint, approved Thursday by President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and other Chinese leaders at the end of an annual closed-door conclave, promised more fiscal and monetary measures with the aim of supporting everything from consumption to infrastructure investment and employment in the coming year — all to ensure that the growth rate will be kept stable.

The plan is aimed at countering a protracted domestic slowdown that has seen the economy slow to its weakest pace in decades, and represents a continuation of efforts this year to support the economy…

The Chinese leadership’s tilt toward an emphasis on economic growth appears to be a recognition that Chinese policy makers’ recent focus on reining in debt may have gone too far. In recent years, Beijing has attempted to strike a delicate balance between deleveraging and stimulating growth — a policy that threatens to exacerbate the debt situation.