Party plans economic stimulus in 2020

“The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday, as Chinese leaders charted a course for the economy in 2020,” reports Xinhua (in Chinese here). This is how the Wall Street Journal saw the meeting (paywall):
An economic blueprint, approved Thursday by President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and other Chinese leaders at the end of an annual closed-door conclave, promised more fiscal and monetary measures with the aim of supporting everything from consumption to infrastructure investment and employment in the coming year — all to ensure that the growth rate will be kept stable.
The plan is aimed at countering a protracted domestic slowdown that has seen the economy slow to its weakest pace in decades, and represents a continuation of efforts this year to support the economy…
The Chinese leadership’s tilt toward an emphasis on economic growth appears to be a recognition that Chinese policy makers’ recent focus on reining in debt may have gone too far. In recent years, Beijing has attempted to strike a delicate balance between deleveraging and stimulating growth — a policy that threatens to exacerbate the debt situation.
The South China Morning Post points out:
Thursday’s statement did not reveal the specific economic targets for 2020, which will only be officially disclosed in Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng’s 李克强 government work report in March at the “two sessions” meetings of the National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.
