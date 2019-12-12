Trump approves ‘mini-trade deal’

“President Donald Trump has signed off on a mini-trade deal with China, two people familiar with the negotiations said,” Politico reports.

The tentative agreement, which Trump refers to as “phase one” deal, codifies what was agreed to in principle in October. It will require China to significantly increase its purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, open its financial services sector and enact new intellectual property protections. In exchange, Trump will cancel a 15 percent tariff that was scheduled for Sunday, people briefed on the matter said. The president is also expected to reduce duty rates already in place on about $250 billion worth of goods, including many consumer items such as footwear, clothing and flat panel TVs… Three people briefed on the talks said Trump was partially swayed to close a deal by a Chinese offer to purchase $200 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over a period of two years. That includes a previous demand to boost imports of U.S. farm goods to between $40 billion and $50 billion within the same period. The U.S. had made that demand as far back as May 2018.

Other stories from various fronts of the U.S.-China techno-trade war, day 524:

“Tariffs slapped by China on U.S. products cost the most affected communities billions of dollars in lost auto sales in 2018 as the hit to local incomes undercut household spending, according to an analysis released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Economic Research,” reports Reuters.

The State Department “is beginning to articulate a sharper idea of what the U.S. is against in the Indo-Pacific — and, more importantly, what it is for,” reports Bloomberg (porous paywall).