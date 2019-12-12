 Violent fallout from the one-child policy - SupChina
Violent fallout from the one-child policy

Premium Access Newsletter

Caixin reports that China executed Wáng Chāngshèng 王昌胜 of Anhui Province on December 4, as announced (in Chinese) by the Intermediate People’s Court of Huaibei City.

In 2000, four rural officials discovered that Wang and his wife, surnamed Li, were concealing an illegal pregnancy in the village home of her father. At the time, family planning laws allowed rural couples to have a second child if their first was a daughter. Wang and Li already had two daughters but did not terminate the pregnancy as Wang hoped for a son.

The officials planned to bring Wang and Li back to Suixi and arrange for Li to have an abortion. But during the journey, Wang attacked them with a metal hammer, killing three of them. He then absconded from justice for 17 years, changing his name to avoid detection for the murders.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

