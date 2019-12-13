A rare interview with a Chinese ambassador in Africa

Chinese diplomatic envoys in Africa generally don’t grant many interviews with international news outlets. But Dickens Olewe from BBC News recently sat down with China’s ambassador to Kenya, Wú Péng 吴鹏, to discuss some of the most sensitive issues that confront the China-Kenya relationship today.

Olewe talked to Eric Olander of the China-Africa Project about how he secured the interview and what he thought of Wu’s responses to questions about transparency, racism, and whether China is engaging in predatory lending in Africa.