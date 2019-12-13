 Arsenal player tweets about Xinjiang - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Arsenal player tweets about Xinjiang

Premium Access Newsletter

Mesut Özil is a third-generation Turkish-German professional soccer player who is signed with the British Premier League club Arsenal. The club has a large following in China. Today, Özil tweeted two graphics showing the flag of East Turkestan (the name of a short-lived independent Uyghur state) and slogans in Turkish about the oppression of Uyghurs.

His tweet was soon circulated on Chinese social media, with much angry commentary. Arsenal Football Club has already taken action, posting an announcement to Weibo (in Chinese):

Arsenal Football Club must make a clear statement here: The published content was all Özil’s personal opinion. Arsenal as a football club has always adhered to the principle of not getting involved in politics.

Will this get as bad as the NBA affair? Perhaps not: A Turkish-German man who plays for an English team does not provide as clear a target as the American-only NBA and its small numbers of teams.

Other Xinjiang-related news:

“There was no learning at all.” That is the title of “an abridged first-person account of Xinjiang camp eyewitness Nurlan Kokteubai,” translated by Gene A. Bunin.

Out of the “education” camp, into the labor camp? The data supports the Chinese government’s claim that detainees are being released from internment camps, says scholar Adrian Zenz writing in Foreign Policy (porous paywall), “but not in the way that the government is trying to sell it.”

Rather, it is part of a rapidly growing set of evidence for how Beijing’s long-term strategy to subdue its northwestern minorities is predicated upon a perverse and intrusive combination of coercive labor, intergenerational separation, and complete social control.

    Share
    Chinese firm in Abu Dhabi genome-sequencing project Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Editors note for December 13, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    No new Trump tariffs on Sunday, but still no trade deal

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    Chinese firm in Abu Dhabi genome-sequencing project

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    World Bank told Taiwanese staff to get P.R.C. passports

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    A rare interview with a Chinese ambassador in Africa

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    Hessler update

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.