Chenni Xu on how Ant Financial moved beyond payment services

We interviewed Chenni Xu, Corporate Communications Lead for Ant Financial, at the NEXT China 2019 Conference in New York City. She talked about her firm’s flagship consumer product Alipay, which is one of China’s largest mobile payments platforms, and the company’s long-term plans as a technology services provider. Here is our post-event recap.
Chenni Xu on how Ant Financial moved beyond payment servicesThe editorsDecember 13, 2019
