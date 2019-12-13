Chinese firm in Abu Dhabi genome-sequencing project

“Chinese genomics company BGI Group will take part in a potentially groundbreaking medical project to improve the physical well-being of people in the United Arab Emirates by using genomic data, according to a Wednesday company filing [in Chinese] to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange,” reports Caixin.

“BGI will contribute its genome sequencing technology to the project, named the Genome Program, which aims to create a massive health care system allowing doctors to make personalized diagnoses and treatment options, the company said.”

The project is led by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which calls the initiative the “world’s most comprehensive genome program, transforming health and well-being with genomics and artificial intelligence.” The program also hopes to “build a reference genome specific to citizens in the United Arab Emirates” to make up for past scarcity of research into genetic variation in the Arab population.

“Last year, Shenzhen-listed BGI drew criticism [see Chinese article from Xinhua] after the company was found to have illegally conducted a genetics study with Oxford University in 2015 which led to the export of human genetic resources,” notes Caixin. “BGI said at the time that it had resolved the case through a ‘rectification procedure.’”