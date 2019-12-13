Ex-NBA player Guerschon Yabusele fined for disrespecting Chinese flag

Guerschon Yabusele, a French basketball player on the Nanjing Monkey Kings, has been fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) and given “a serious warning” by the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for not looking at the Chinese flag during the national anthem before a game last Friday against Zhejiang.
