Hessler update

On Wednesday, we noted some internet chatter about writer Peter Hessler possibly being reported for supposedly subversive remarks he made in a classroom at the university in Sichuan where he is currently teaching. Today, former NPR Shanghai correspondent Rob Schmitz tweeted:

Pete’s a friend and I’ve been in touch with him since this hit social media. He’s not giving interviews about this, but he told me that no complaint was filed against him at Sichuan University and the original post is not accurate.

—Jeremy Goldkorn