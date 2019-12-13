 No new Trump tariffs on Sunday, but still no trade deal - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

No new Trump tariffs on Sunday, but still no trade deal

Premium Access Newsletter

After Trump’s announcement yesterday that he had approved a “mini-trade deal,” there was silence from Beijing. But today, Xinhua News Agency published English and Chinese versions of an article titled “China, U.S. agree on text of phase one trade deal.”

The U.S. cutting tariffs is the only concrete commitment in the text: “Both sides have reached consensus that the U.S. side will fulfill its commitments to phase out its additional tariffs on Chinese products, so as to achieve a switch from hiking to cutting additional tariffs.”

The reciprocal commitment from China is very vague: “With the expansion of China’s domestic market, Chinese enterprises will import more high-quality and competitive goods and services from countries, including the United States, under the WTO rules as well as market rules and business principles.”

There is some talk of the agreement helping to “enhance intellectual property rights protection, improve the business environment, expand market access, and better safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all companies, including foreign firms, in China,” but that’s as specific as it gets.

This is really not a deal yet — Xinhua says:

Both sides have agreed to complete their necessary procedures including legal review, translation and proofreading as soon as possible, and discuss the detailed arrangements for officially signing the agreement.

The devil is in the details.

The Office of the U.S. Representative also released a statement on the deal today: The language seems rather more certain than the Xinhua copy.

I am not the only one who is underwhelmed. “The White House pushed back Friday on criticism of its new trade deal with China, saying it included an unprecedented increase in orders for American products, better protection for U.S. trade secrets and a powerful enforcement mechanism,” reports the Washington Post. Despite the administration’s protests, “Markets, Democrats remain unimpressed.”

    Share
    Arsenal player tweets about Xinjiang Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Editors note for December 13, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    Arsenal player tweets about Xinjiang

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    Chinese firm in Abu Dhabi genome-sequencing project

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    World Bank told Taiwanese staff to get P.R.C. passports

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    A rare interview with a Chinese ambassador in Africa

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    Hessler update

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 13, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.