TechBuzz China, episode 57: Bilibili — the YouTube of China?

In episode 57 of TechBuzz China, co-hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu talk about Bilibili, a Chinese company that has no easy Western comparable — even as it sells a narrative of being “the YouTube of China.” Bilibili was in the headlines last week for paying $113 million for the Chinese broadcast rights for the next three League of Legends championships. Today, its core businesses include mobile games, livestreaming, advertising, and ecommerce.

NüVoices Podcast: Visual storytelling with Muyi Xiao

Muyi Xiao, the visuals editor at ChinaFile, is in the guest seat in this week’s episode of the NüVoices Podcast, hosted by Chenni Xu. In this episode, she talks about her previous work as a multimedia reporter at Tencent, the changing nature of the field of photojournalism, her fellowship at the Magnum Foundation, and her role at Chinese Storytellers, a collective that amplifies the voices of Chinese nonfiction content creators.