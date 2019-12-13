 World Bank told Taiwanese staff to get P.R.C. passports - SupChina
World Bank told Taiwanese staff to get P.R.C. passports

Axios reports:

This year, the World Bank told current and prospective employees of Taiwanese nationality they must present Chinese travel documents in order to maintain or pursue employment… World Bank human resources staff have told Taiwanese nationals that they can only be employed by the World Bank if they have identification documents from the People’s Republic of China.

Taiwanese law prohibits citizens from maintaining dual citizenship with China. This means that in order to abide by the policy as relayed by World Bank staff, Taiwanese employees of the World Bank would have to choose between giving up their job, or choosing to become de facto nationals of the People’s Republic of China and thus jeopardize their Taiwanese citizenship…

After being contacted by Axios, the World Bank expressed regret for its actions regarding Taiwanese staff.

    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

