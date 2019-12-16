Chinese gangsters use drones to spread African swine fever

Jordan Schneider of our network’s China EconTalk podcast has translated a story from China Comment, an outlet associated with Xinhua News, about Chinese gangsters who are part of so-called “swine stir fry syndicates” that try to manipulate pork prices by spreading not only rumors but even the virus itself.

It’s an interesting read, and a timely reminder that fundamental governance issues plague Chinese society to an extent that few outsiders appreciate.

