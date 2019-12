Dear Access member,

The Arsenal players tweet about Uyghurs we reported last week has, as expected, provoked a furious reaction in Beijing. You can read more about it in item three below, or listen to me talking about it on PRI’s The World, broadcast on NPR in the United States today.

Our word of the day is implied or veiled threat: 暗含的威胁 ànhán de wēixié.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief