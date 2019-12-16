 How China’s “century of humiliation” resonates today - SupChina
How China’s “century of humiliation” resonates today

Premium Access

Those who fail to grasp how central “national humiliation” was to the story of modern China will never really understand today’s China on its own terms. Kaiser Kuo explains in this week’s Kuora column.

The poetic songs of Hiperson

Last month, the five-person rock band Hiperson released its first EP, Four Seasons, which was followed up with the release of two singles, “You Turn My Face to Another Day” and “Night Walk,” which were well timed: Hiperson will be playing at SXSW in Austin next year, as well as touring Europe for the second time. Read more here.

