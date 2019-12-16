‘Stern messages’ from Beijing to Carrie Lam

“China’s top leaders on Monday assured Hong Kong’s embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng [林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é] of their full support as they praised her courage and commitment in the face of relentless anti-government protests, but also reminded her that she had yet to accomplish her most pressing task — ending the violence that has gripped the city for more than half a year,” according to the South China Morning Post.

The newspaper’s editorial board focused on the second message in an opinion piece:

China’s foremost leaders are not mincing words when it comes to what they expect of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 had stern messages for her during her annual duty visit to Beijing, highlighting the need to investigate and address the social problems at the heart of almost seven months of civil unrest. Ending violence and chaos, as well as support for the police were a given; prosperity and stability are reliant on order being restored. The unambiguous directive is that on her return to the city today, work has to begin on formulating a more effective and lasting strategy.

See also Xinhua’s readout of the meeting between Xi and Lam (in Chinese here).

—Jeremy Goldkorn