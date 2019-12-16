 ‘Stern messages’ from Beijing to Carrie Lam - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

‘Stern messages’ from Beijing to Carrie Lam

Premium Access

“China’s top leaders on Monday assured Hong Kong’s embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng  [林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é] of their full support as they praised her courage and commitment in the face of relentless anti-government protests, but also reminded her that she had yet to accomplish her most pressing task — ending the violence that has gripped the city for more than half a year,” according to the South China Morning Post.

The newspaper’s editorial board focused on the second message in an opinion piece:

China’s foremost leaders are not mincing words when it comes to what they expect of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. President  Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 had stern messages for her during her annual duty visit to Beijing, highlighting the need to investigate and address the social problems at the heart of almost seven months of civil unrest.

Ending violence and chaos, as well as support for the police were a given; prosperity and stability are reliant on order being restored. The unambiguous directive is that on her return to the city today, work has to begin on formulating a more effective and lasting strategy.

See also Xinhua’s readout of the meeting between Xi and Lam (in Chinese here).

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Share
    Links for December 16, 2019 Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Editors note for December 16, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 16, 2019

    A veiled threat from Chinese ambassador to Germany on Huawei

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 16, 2019

    Chinese gangsters use drones to spread African swine fever

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 16, 2019

    Beijing reacts to soccer star’s Uyghur tweet, cancels Arsenal match screening

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 16, 2019

    U.S. official: Trade deal is ‘absolutely’ done

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 16, 2019

    U.S. secretly expelled Chinese diplomats suspected of spying

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 16, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.