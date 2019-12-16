U.S. secretly expelled Chinese diplomats suspected of spying

The New York Times reports (porous paywall):

American government secretly expelled two Chinese Embassy officials this fall after they drove on to a sensitive military base in Virginia, according to people with knowledge of the episode. The expulsions appear to be the first of Chinese diplomats suspected of espionage in more than 30 years.

Per the South China Morning Post, China has “lodged a protest with the United States,” and said the American allegations “were not in line with the facts.”