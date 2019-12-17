 China vows tougher action on academics accused of sexual misconduct - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China vows tougher action on academics accused of sexual misconduct

Premium Access

China’s top education authority on Monday promised to act against sexual assault and harassment on college campuses, saying that educators who face allegations of sexual misconduct would face stronger consequences in the future.

  • The pledge is stated in a set of new guidelines (in Chinese) released by the Ministry of Education and six other central government agencies on December 16, titled “Directives to Improve Teachers’ Morality and Professional Ethics in the New Era.”
  • Problems highlighted in the document include instructors offering tutoring services outside of schools, teachers receiving gifts from students and parents, and academics sexually harassing students.
  • Offending teachers will be subject to various degrees of punishment; serious violations could lead to lifetime bans from teaching. The document also says the Ministry will build an online platform for complaints about misconduct, as well as a comprehensive system to check the backgrounds of prospective teachers, especially their criminal records.
  • While the guidelines cover teaching staff at all schools across China, the part on sexual harassment applies only to higher-education institutes.
  • The directives arrived in the wake of two high-profile sexual misconduct scandals that were brought to light in the past few weeks: Earlier this month, the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics fired an associate professor after sexual harassment allegations. About a week later, Peking University sacked an assistant professor after receiving complaints that he had sexual relationships with several female students.

—Jiayun Feng

    Share
    Chinese-built aircraft carrier enters service Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Chinese-built aircraft carrier enters service

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    China’s state media still positive on phase one trade deal

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    Chinese internet does not like official list of 2019 top buzzwords

    Jiayun Feng December 17, 2019

    Chinese music recommendations

    Anthony Tao December 17, 2019

    Links for December 17, 2019

    The editors December 17, 2019

    Editors note for December 16, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 16, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.