Chinese-built aircraft carrier enters service

The South China Morning Post reports that China’s first home-built aircraft carrier was officially commissioned by President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 today:
- Shandong is the name of the new warship. The ceremony in Sanya, Hainan Island, “was attended by officials from the Southern Theatre Command which oversees the South China Sea.”
- “The ship’s captain will be Lái Yìjūn 来奕军, who previously commanded the frigate Lianyungang, while its political commissar will be Páng Jiànhóng 庞建宏, who served on the destroyer Xian. Both are senior colonels.”
