Chinese-built aircraft carrier enters service

Listen

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 107

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: The groundwork is laid between Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators on a deal, Huawei wins a major stake in Germany’s 5G network, and car sales in China sputter, down 5.4 percent in November from a year earlier. In addition, we speak with Doug Young, Caixin Global’s managing editor,…