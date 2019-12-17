 Chinese internet does not like official list of 2019 top buzzwords - SupChina
Chinese internet does not like official list of 2019 top buzzwords

Premium Access

On December 16, Chinese National Language Monitoring and Research Center (国家语言资源监测与研究中心 guójiā yǔyán zīyuán jiāncè yǔ yánjiū zhōngxīn), a joint institution backed by China’s education ministry and Beijing Language and Culture University, unveiled a list of the top 10 buzzwords in China media in 2019.

They include terms like “night economy” (夜经济 yèjīngjì), which the government has been trying to promote as a way to increase consumption, and “first year of the 5G era” (5G元年 wǔ G yuánnián), another government project. Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 recently demanded that Hong Kong “stop the violence and end the chaos” (止暴制乱 zhǐbàozhìluàn), and that phrase made it in, too.

The list, intended to provide an official narrative about “key events in the country’s economic and social developments,” was slammed by Chinese internet users who argued that the positivity shown by the chosen words is not a true reflection of how Chinese people see their life in 2019.

Click through to SupChina for a full explanation of all the words on the list.

—Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

