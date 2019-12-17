Editors note for December 17, 2019

Dear Access member,

I have to apologize again for the difficulties some of you have been having with receiving our emails and accessing the members-only parts of our website. Please bear with us as we deal with these technical issues.

Another mea culpa! I am way behind on email correspondence. If you have an urgent subscriber/account issue and are waiting for a reply from me, please forward your request to subscriptions@supchina.com.

Don’t forget — this Thursday at 11 a.m. EST, we will be having our Science and China columnist and recent Sinica Podcast guest Yangyang Cheng on our Slack channel for a discussion with Access members. If you haven’t yet joined the Slack channel, click here to register your account.

Our word of the day is sexual harassment (性骚扰 xìng sāorǎo).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief