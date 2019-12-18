 Editors note for December 18, 2019 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editors note for December 18, 2019

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

Tomorrow, Thursday at 11 a.m. EST, we will be having our Science and China columnist and recent Sinica Podcast guest Yangyang Cheng on our Slack channel for a discussion with Access members. If you haven’t yet joined the Slack channel, please email lucas@supchina.com for help.

“The spirit of independence, freedom of thought” is our word of the day: 独立之精神，自由之思想 dúlì zhī jīngshén, zìyóu zhī sīxiǎng. This phrase was recently removed from the charter of Shanghai’s Fudan University — see the first story below.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    Leading universities strip freedom of thought from their charters Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Leading universities strip freedom of thought from their charters

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 18, 2019

    Xi’s long-held views on China’s economic model

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 18, 2019

    Not a nice time to be a cadre in Xinjiang

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 18, 2019

    Voices from China and op-eds from elsewhere

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 18, 2019

    Links for December 18, 2019

    The editors December 18, 2019

    Editors note for December 17, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.