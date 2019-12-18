 Girls-only education charity program under fire for financing boys - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Girls-only education charity program under fire for financing boys

Society

2571441 1 a

A high-profile Chinese charity program, created to empower low-income female students by offering them financial aid, has come under attack after people discovered that a notable percentage of its beneficiaries are boys.

The practice was brought to light on December 17 when a Weibo user made a post accusing Spring Buds Plan (春蕾计划 chūnlěijìhuá), an education charity launched and managed by China Children and Teenagers Foundation (CCTF), of misusing donor money on boys, which goes against its promise to “help drop-out girls in impoverished areas return to schools,” as the charity states on its website.

In the since-deleted post, the author said she felt duped by the cause after she found out that about 70 percent of its beneficiaries are boys (a number that the charity disputes). “I always thought recipients of Spring Buds’ donations were girls. I have no idea when it changed its policies,” she wrote. The woman also raised questions about whether the charity actually spent its donations on students and schools in need, as she noticed that some schools favored by the program were well-funded already. “Their meeting rooms have leather sofas,” she complained. “Do they really need public donations? How about buying fewer sofas?”

e5874b823edaac3434d7e404f4ce759e1484881805

In 1989, CCTF created Spring Buds under the leadership of the All-China Women’s Federation. Per its official introduction (in Chinese), the charity program is dedicated to providing life-changing education and job opportunities to school-age girls and women in colleges facing extreme poverty and other difficulties in life. Since its establishment, the cause has grown significantly with an increase of donations. In recent years, it has expanded its activities to include “improving education quality in poverty-stricken areas” and “educating girls about safety measures.” As stated on its website, Spring Buds so far has financially helped more than 3.69 million girls, funded more than 1,811 schools, and offered job training to about 530,000 young women.

While the original post has been removed, its claims circulated widely and swifty drew an avalanche of responses critical of the program. In a viral post that has generated more than 50,000 likes and over 1,500 comments on Weibo, @乔凯文, a popular blogger focusing on social issues, pointed out (in Chinese) that when the program was founded, China had about 4.8 million children ages 7 to 14 who couldn’t afford schools, and 80 percent of them were girls.

b888e38d39611f0e136d1a

In rural Chinese areas, due to limited resources and a backward culture of gender bias, women are often treated as second-class and exploited by their parents. In the eyes of many poor families, daughters are often perceived to be less valuable after receiving education, and less likely to abide by the will of their family members. Often their male siblings will be given the opportunity to attend schools instead.

Citing this misogynist tradition, @乔凯文 wrote: “This is a program for girls but some donations have gone to boys. How will donors feel about this after they learn the truth? Why not create another charity program just for boys if you want to help them?”

Responding to widespread backlash to its misuse of donor money, CCTF issued a statement (in Chinese) yesterday admitting to financing boys and apologizing for the confusion that it had caused. According to the statement, among the 1,267 high school students who received its financial aid lately, 453 of them are boys. CCTF explained that when it started seeking donations on online platforms, it intended to only help girls. But during the operation, the foundation changed its mind after local teachers told them that some boys from low-income families also needed support. “We promise that we’ll continue making girls our main focus,” CCTF said, adding that cases where boys are beneficiaries would be highlighted in future documents.

The statement, received by many as more of a non-apology, failed to stem a wave of outrage. After a slew of negative feedback, CCTF has shut down the comment section of its statement post on Weibo. Meanwhile, on the micro-blogging platform, a trending topic regarding the matter also mysteriously disappeared yesterday. The obvious attempt to control the narrative only further agitated internet users, who were disappointed by the foundation’s response. “Does it cost money to remove trending topics and censor comments? Is the money coming from donations?” a Weibo user questioned (in Chinese).

Share
Editors note for December 17, 2019 Previous post
Jiayun Feng

Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

Related articles

China vows tougher action on academics accused of sexual misconduct

Jiayun Feng December 17, 2019

Chinese internet does not like official list of 2019 top buzzwords

Jiayun Feng December 17, 2019

The Chinese gangsters using drones to spread African swine fever

Jordan Schneider December 16, 2019

Backlash after actor publicly shames co-star Tang Wei for frequent bathroom visits

Jiayun Feng December 11, 2019

Shanghai professor fired amid allegations of sexual harassment

Jiayun Feng December 9, 2019

‘Tree Hole’: Where mainland Chinese confess their support for the Hong Kong protests

Anthony Tao December 5, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.