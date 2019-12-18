Links for December 18, 2019

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
-
Cathay Pacific is now glossed as a ‘struggling airline’
Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests / SCMP
“At least three senior employees are to leave Cathay Pacific amid a fresh round of staff departures at the struggling airline.”
-
Xiaomi is the king of wearable bands
Xiaomi remains world’s biggest vendor of smart wearable bands in third quarter / Caixin
With a record-high global market share of 27 percent, or 12.2 million units shipped, Chinese tech company Xiaomi retained its position as the world’s largest seller of smart wearable bands in the third quarter of 2019, according to a new report by market research firm Canalys.
-
TikTok still wildly popular despite scrutiny
TikTok outperforms Instagram to become world’s fourth most downloaded app in 2019 / Caixin
Despite facing political headwinds in the U.S., TikTok has still won the hearts, and downloads, of global mobile consumers.
The short-video app, developed by China’s fast-growing unicorn Bytedance, made it onto App Annie’s list of the world’s top 10 apps by downloads in 2019. It came in as the 4th most downloaded non-game app, surpassing Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram.
-
Real estate developer bankruptcies
Hundreds of property developers filed bankruptcy in 2019, raising concerns of homebuyers losing out / Caixin
Some local governments have begun to regulate pre-construction sales of apartments amid fears that bankruptcies will lead to an increase in unfinished buildings that homebuyers are stuck with.
-
China’s rival to GPS continues to expand
China launches two new BeiDou satellites / China.org.cn
“China successfully sent two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System into space from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 15:22 Monday.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
-
Coal is here to stay
China on the cusp of a coal-fired power boom, threatening global targets / Sydney Morning Herald
A massive expansion of coal-fired power in China is pushing the world’s climate change targets out of reach, as former prime minister Kevin Rudd said heightened environmental concerns in China were still secondary to economic expansion.
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
-
U.S.-China techno-trade war, day 531
China’s farm-purchase targets under trade deal face skeptics / WSJ (paywall)
The limited trade pact reached by the U.S. and China last week could be a boon to American farmers hard hit by the trade war, but the agricultural sector’s relief over a deal is being tempered by skepticism over the ambitious targets set by U.S. negotiators.
- China won’t rush into agriculture purchases under phase one deal / Bloomberg via SCMP
Chinese buying of American farm products will be determined by how competitive they are, and not just by estimates laid out in an initial trade accord, according to a US government trade adviser.
-
Trump’s trade deals raise, rather than remove, economic barriers / NYT (porous paywall)
“The president’s China and North American trade pacts reverse a trend of opening markets that was decades in the making.”
-
Xinjiang internment camps and the international response
China appears to add a sickening new dimension to its treatment of Uighurs / Washington Post
At a news conference in Beijing recently, the head of China’s Xinjiang province in the far northwest, Shohrat Zakir, said that “trainees” in a notorious archipelago of reeducation camps had all “graduated”…
It appears many are being sent to factories no freer than the camps, in some cases located on the camp grounds or adjacent to them. If true, the creation of a chain gang of Uighur workers is yet another sickening dimension to one of the world’s most serious human rights crises. It should be the subject of a credible international investigation, with consequences.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday denounced China for its heavy-handed actions against Arsenal over footballer Mesut Özil’s support for incarcerated Uyghurs, saying Beijing could not hide reality.
-
China’s global power damps criticism of Uyghur crackdown / FT (paywall)
“Most Gulf leaders have remained quiet…as have leaders of Muslim majority countries in Asia.”
-
The surveillance state
A surveillance net blankets China’s cities, giving police vast powers / NYT (porous paywall)
“China is ramping up its ability to spy on its nearly 1.4 billion people to new and disturbing levels, giving the world a blueprint for how to build a digital totalitarian state.”
-
Xi in Macao
China’s central bank lifts yuan transfer limits for Macau / Reuters
—The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a three-day visit to the territory to celebrate its 20th anniversary of return from Portuguese rule.
—The People’s Bank of China said on Wednesday it would raise the daily limit on individuals’ remittance from Macau to yuan accounts in Mainland China to 80,000 yuan from 50,000 yuan.
-
President Xi meets Macao SAR chief executive / Xinhua
In Chinese here.
Chinese leader Xi visits gambling hub Macau as nearby Hong Kong seethes / Reuters
In Macau, China sees a model for a rebellious Hong Kong / NYT (porous paywall)
-
Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s unemployment rate hit by ‘local social incidents,’ rises to 3.2 percent / HKFP
“Hong Kong’s unemployment rate has risen by 0.1 per cent since September after taking a hit from ‘local social incidents,’ according to the latest government-released data.”
Hong Kong fans boo national anthem ahead of soccer match with China / Reuters
“Hong Kong football fans booed as the Chinese national anthem was played on Wednesday before their team’s clash with China in South Korea.”
-
South Africa puts a stop to ‘irregular and unlawful’ Chinese train deal
Chinese companies told to stop building Transnet trains / Times Live (South Africa)
South Africa’s state-owned rail company orders a Chinese company to immediately cease locomotive production at its plant in Pretoria, halting a massive multi-billion rand contract that was to deliver hundreds of trains. The order to stop production is due to allegations that contracts for this deal had been deemed “irregular and unlawful.”
-
Soccer club cancels China plan to avoid supporting ‘totalitarian and brutal dictatorship’
FC Cologne pull out of deal to run football academy in China / Guardian
“FC Cologne are pulling out of a deal to run a football academy in China, with a member of the club council saying they should not support ‘such a totalitarian and brutal dictatorship.’”
-
China supports Kenya at UN Security Council
China pledges support for Kenya’s UN Security Council bid / The East African
Visiting Chinese special envoy Wáng Yǒng 王勇 told President Uhuru Kenyatta that Beijing would endorse Nairobi’s bid for one of the 10 non-permanent seats for the next term, which begins in January 2021. China had withheld its endorsement until Kenya’s bid had been endorsed by the African Union.
-
America and China in Africa
Amid allegations of extortion, theft and corruption, it’s safe to say U.S. politicians don’t think very highly of what China’s doing in Africa / China Africa Project
“China’s presence in Africa emerged as a minor theme in a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday convened by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
-
Transgender life in the countryside
In rural China, elderly transgender Sister Liu longs for family life / Reuters
The 63-year-old has become well-known not only in the little southern Chinese village where she lives, but also nationally.
In 2012, news reports of a fire in a residential complex in the eastern city of Qingdao captured footage of a man returning to the premises dressed in female clothing with his hair in braids adorned with colorful ornaments.
-
Harbin Ice and Snow Festival
China’s renowned Harbin Ice and Snow Festival takes a lot of grueling, dangerous work – see it in pictures / CBS
Profiles and photos of workers who use hand tools and machines to carve large ice blocks for Harbin’s annual winter sculpture festival. More than 100 people will “work on the Songhua River to harvest the 170,000 cubic meters of ice bricks needed this year — enough to fill 70 Olympic swimming pools.”
Leave a Reply