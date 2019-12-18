Links for December 18, 2019

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Cathay Pacific is now glossed as a ‘struggling airline’

Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests / SCMP

“At least three senior employees are to leave Cathay Pacific amid a fresh round of staff departures at the struggling airline.”

Cathay Pacific staff leaving in new round of employee exits at airline hit by Hong Kong protests / SCMP “At least three senior employees are to leave Cathay Pacific amid a fresh round of staff departures at the struggling airline.” Xiaomi is the king of wearable bands

Xiaomi remains world’s biggest vendor of smart wearable bands in third quarter / Caixin

With a record-high global market share of 27 percent, or 12.2 million units shipped, Chinese tech company Xiaomi retained its position as the world’s largest seller of smart wearable bands in the third quarter of 2019, according to a new report by market research firm Canalys.

Despite facing political headwinds in the U.S., TikTok has still won the hearts, and downloads, of global mobile consumers. The short-video app, developed by China’s fast-growing unicorn Bytedance, made it onto App Annie’s list of the world’s top 10 apps by downloads in 2019. It came in as the 4th most downloaded non-game app, surpassing Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram.

Real estate developer bankruptcies

Hundreds of property developers filed bankruptcy in 2019, raising concerns of homebuyers losing out / Caixin

Some local governments have begun to regulate pre-construction sales of apartments amid fears that bankruptcies will lead to an increase in unfinished buildings that homebuyers are stuck with.

Hundreds of property developers filed bankruptcy in 2019, raising concerns of homebuyers losing out / Caixin Some local governments have begun to regulate pre-construction sales of apartments amid fears that bankruptcies will lead to an increase in unfinished buildings that homebuyers are stuck with. China’s rival to GPS continues to expand

China launches two new BeiDou satellites / China.org.cn

“China successfully sent two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System into space from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province at 15:22 Monday.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Coal is here to stay

China on the cusp of a coal-fired power boom, threatening global targets / Sydney Morning Herald

A massive expansion of coal-fired power in China is pushing the world’s climate change targets out of reach, as former prime minister Kevin Rudd said heightened environmental concerns in China were still secondary to economic expansion.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

The limited trade pact reached by the U.S. and China last week could be a boon to American farmers hard hit by the trade war, but the agricultural sector’s relief over a deal is being tempered by skepticism over the ambitious targets set by U.S. negotiators.

China won’t rush into agriculture purchases under phase one deal / Bloomberg via SCMP

Chinese buying of American farm products will be determined by how competitive they are, and not just by estimates laid out in an initial trade accord, according to a US government trade adviser.

Trump’s trade deals raise, rather than remove, economic barriers / NYT (porous paywall)

“The president’s China and North American trade pacts reverse a trend of opening markets that was decades in the making.”

“The president’s China and North American trade pacts reverse a trend of opening markets that was decades in the making.” Xinjiang internment camps and the international response

China appears to add a sickening new dimension to its treatment of Uighurs / Washington Post

At a news conference in Beijing recently, the head of China’s Xinjiang province in the far northwest, Shohrat Zakir, said that “trainees” in a notorious archipelago of reeducation camps had all “graduated”… It appears many are being sent to factories no freer than the camps, in some cases located on the camp grounds or adjacent to them. If true, the creation of a chain gang of Uighur workers is yet another sickening dimension to one of the world’s most serious human rights crises. It should be the subject of a credible international investigation, with consequences.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday denounced China for its heavy-handed actions against Arsenal over footballer Mesut Özil’s support for incarcerated Uyghurs, saying Beijing could not hide reality.

—The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a three-day visit to the territory to celebrate its 20th anniversary of return from Portuguese rule. —The People’s Bank of China said on Wednesday it would raise the daily limit on individuals’ remittance from Macau to yuan accounts in Mainland China to 80,000 yuan from 50,000 yuan.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Transgender life in the countryside

In rural China, elderly transgender Sister Liu longs for family life / Reuters

The 63-year-old has become well-known not only in the little southern Chinese village where she lives, but also nationally. In 2012, news reports of a fire in a residential complex in the eastern city of Qingdao captured footage of a man returning to the premises dressed in female clothing with his hair in braids adorned with colorful ornaments.