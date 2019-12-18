 Links for December 18, 2019 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Links for December 18, 2019

Premium Access

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

With a record-high global market share of 27 percent, or 12.2 million units shipped, Chinese tech company Xiaomi retained its position as the world’s largest seller of smart wearable bands in the third quarter of 2019, according to a new report by market research firm Canalys.

Despite facing political headwinds in the U.S., TikTok has still won the hearts, and downloads, of global mobile consumers.

The short-video app, developed by China’s fast-growing unicorn Bytedance, made it onto App Annie’s list of the world’s top 10 apps by downloads in 2019. It came in as the 4th most downloaded non-game app, surpassing Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

A massive expansion of coal-fired power in China is pushing the world’s climate change targets out of reach, as former prime minister Kevin Rudd said heightened environmental concerns in China were still secondary to economic expansion.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

The limited trade pact reached by the U.S. and China last week could be a boon to American farmers hard hit by the trade war, but the agricultural sector’s relief over a deal is being tempered by skepticism over the ambitious targets set by U.S. negotiators.

Chinese buying of American farm products will be determined by how competitive they are, and not just by estimates laid out in an initial trade accord, according to a US government trade adviser.

At a news conference in Beijing recently, the head of China’s Xinjiang province in the far northwest, Shohrat Zakir, said that “trainees” in a notorious archipelago of reeducation camps had all “graduated”…

It appears many are being sent to factories no freer than the camps, in some cases located on the camp grounds or adjacent to them. If true, the creation of a chain gang of Uighur workers is yet another sickening dimension to one of the world’s most serious human rights crises. It should be the subject of a credible international investigation, with consequences.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday denounced China for its heavy-handed actions against Arsenal over footballer Mesut Özil’s support for incarcerated Uyghurs, saying Beijing could not hide reality.

—The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a three-day visit to the territory to celebrate its 20th anniversary of return from Portuguese rule.

—The People’s Bank of China said on Wednesday it would raise the daily limit on individuals’ remittance from Macau to yuan accounts in Mainland China to 80,000 yuan from 50,000 yuan.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

The 63-year-old has become well-known not only in the little southern Chinese village where she lives, but also nationally.

In 2012, news reports of a fire in a residential complex in the eastern city of Qingdao captured footage of a man returning to the premises dressed in female clothing with his hair in braids adorned with colorful ornaments.

    Share
    Girls-only education charity program under fire for financing boys Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Voices from China and op-eds from elsewhere

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 18, 2019

    Editors note for December 17, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    Protest-free Macao is rewarded

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    China vows tougher action on academics accused of sexual misconduct

    Jiayun Feng December 17, 2019

    Chinese-built aircraft carrier enters service

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    China’s state media still positive on phase one trade deal

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.