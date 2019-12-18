 Voices from China and op-eds from elsewhere - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Voices from China and op-eds from elsewhere

Premium Access

Some recent opinion pieces and commentary from China and abroad:

Chinese Storytellers is a collective of ethnically Chinese journalists writing in English who send a regular newsletter summarizing their work. This is from their latest issue, and it neatly captures a problem we face daily at SupChina:

We are Tony Lin and Isabelle Niu, video journalists at Quartz. In the past year, we traveled all over the world for a video series called Because China, an in-depth explainer series about China’s international influence…

One of the biggest challenges we had was: how do we tell in-depth China stories for people who don’t necessarily know the context?

Sometimes the missing context is technical. For people who don’t use WeChat, it’s hard to explain its fake news ecosystem, let alone discussing how “public accounts,” “mini-programs” and WeChat Pay collectively contribute to the proliferation of clickbait and extremism. (People might ask, “What is a public account, again?”) Sometimes it’s the emotional context that’s lacking. It wasn’t until the recent NBA fiasco did many people in the West have a taste of being indirectly censored by China. That constant fear among Chinese citizens, however, is essential to understand China’s quickly expanding self-censorship mechanism. Historical and political context also requires constant clarification.

Each contextual gap could take pages to clarify. And for every journalist who covers China, trying to navigate this is a daily practice, which could feel like describing a rainbow-colored flying unicorn to, a brick wall.

But context matters, a lot. It gives characters agency, builds empathy, and it’s the one thing that distinguishes good stories from the ones that festishize the country or resort to easy stereotypes.

India and China are treated differently by the West on “ethnic issues,” says the Global Times: Comparing the relative silence of the West on India’s treatment of Muslims and recent events in Kashmir with the attention paid to Xinjiang, the newspaper says:

China and India are treated differently not because India is a democratic country under the Western concept, nor is it because of the deep-rooted ideological prejudice of Westerners toward China. The West applies double standards on China because the US cannot accept the fact that China is rising.

Planning for financial war? “Many members of the Chinese elite, even longtime advocates of market reform and economic opening, see a dark future for U.S.-China relations — and they are increasingly focused on America’s global financial hegemony as a long-term risk for their country,” writes Julian Gerwitz at Politico

They’re indicating, subtly but unmistakably, that they see global finance as a rising theater of conflict, and are considering new ways for China to defend itself and even to retaliate.

Xi Jinping’s China is losing its propaganda war left, right and center this year,” says Chauncey Jung at the South China Morning Post:

The overseas propaganda arm of China has suffered major defeats this year, with regard to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and the trade war. Officials show so little understanding of how democracies work, they almost seem to be trying to make China look bad.

Xi Jinping can blame his centralization of power for a rotten 2019 — and maybe an even worse 2020,” says Minxin Pei in the South China Morning Post:

The trade war took a toll on the Chinese economy, Hong Kong revolted and the world stepped up scrutiny of Xinjiang. One-man rule and fear of Xi aggravated each of these situations, and may set China up for worse in the year to come.

Au contraire, says business consultant and former Australian ambassador to China Geoff Raby in a piece in the Australian Financial Review titled: “Why Xi Jinping has had a very good year:

China’s leader has shrugged off a trade war and an uprising in Hong Kong, and confounded Australia’s establishment security hawks.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Share
    Links for December 18, 2019 Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Links for December 18, 2019

    The editors December 18, 2019

    Editors note for December 17, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    Protest-free Macao is rewarded

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    China vows tougher action on academics accused of sexual misconduct

    Jiayun Feng December 17, 2019

    Chinese-built aircraft carrier enters service

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    China’s state media still positive on phase one trade deal

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 17, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.