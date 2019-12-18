 Xi’s long-held views on China’s economic model - SupChina
Xi’s long-held views on China’s economic model

The economist Andrew Batson writes:

In September 2001, when he was still merely the governor of Fujian province, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 published an article on development economics in the journal of the Fujian Academy of Social Sciences. This is not perhaps as unusual as it might sound: Chinese leaders are expected to be scholars as well, and to make their own contributions to Marxist-Leninist ideology. The article has recently been recirculated on the Chinese internet, and makes for fascinating reading.

Spoiler alert: This is the conclusion (but you’ll still want to read the whole thing at Andrew Batson’s blog):

All told, this article could not be a clearer statement of the view that China’s model will not and cannot converge with that of Western developed countries. And Xi had all this worked out all the way back in 2001, at the height of the euphoria surrounding China’s entry into the World Trade Organization and its integration with the global economy. You can’t say he didn’t warn us.

    Not a nice time to be a cadre in Xinjiang Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

