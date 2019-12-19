Chinese hackers and Operation F**k Me

Bloomberg reports (porous paywall):

A Chinese government-linked hacking group that was thought to be dormant has been quietly targeting companies and government agencies for the last two years, harvesting data after stealing passwords and circumventing two-factor authentication intended to prevent such attacks, according to researchers.

Fox-IT, a security company based in the Netherlands, said in a report published Thursday that the group’s attacks have extended to 10 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Italy.

The Chinese hackers carried out a global espionage campaign that targeted industries including aviation, construction, finance, health care, insurance, gambling and energy, the firm said.

The hackers likely belong to a group known as APT20, according to the researchers, who said they had “high confidence that the actor is a Chinese group and that they are likely working to support the interests of the Chinese government.”