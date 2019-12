Dear Access member,

Sorry to keep apologizing, but we’re still dealing with problems caused by the change in our email platform and website, and I STILL have not made any progress dealing with my inbox. Please be patient: Hopefully, we’ll have everything sorted out (including my neglected correspondence) by the time we enter 2020.

Our word of the day is Sakharov Prize (萨哈罗夫奖 sàhāluōfū jiǎng).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief