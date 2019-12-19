 Links for December 19, 2019 - SupChina
Links for December 19, 2019

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

From sanctions to export restrictions, the rest of the world views China’s chip champions like Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. with suspicion and skepticism. But inside the country, all investors see is a $300 billion-a-year golden opportunity. One could almost say that the Chinese have a chip on the shoulder by rewarding semiconductor startups with such a vengeance.

Companies that have anything to do with the industry are among the year’s best performers. Of the 44 names classified as semiconductor stocks by the widely followed local index provider SWS Research, the average gain is a whopping 170 percent. They command $128 billion of market cap, backed by only $15.5 billion of annual sales.

Samsung has announced a partnership with Baidu to mass produce the latter’s first cloud-to-edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, called Kunlun, from early 2020…under which the Chinese company will create platforms for maximizing AI performance while its South Korean partner will expand its chip producing business into high-performance computing chips designed for cloud and edge computing.

Software operated by the likes of internet giants Tencent and smartphone-maker Xiaomi appear on the list of 41 rogue apps published in a Thursday circular [in Chinese] by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

—An increase in spending by “young free spenders” in China are helping the local fitness industry, according to McKinsey’s bi-annual survey of the consumer released Thursday.

—Despite U.S.-China trade tensions and a slowdown in domestic economic growth, these so-called young free spenders “have significantly boosted their purchases” from last year in nearly every category the McKinsey report tracked.

Handing out servings of expensive pork as a reward for opening an account is the latest gimmick being used by a growing number of small local banks across China to lure new depositors. Banks are being forced to go to greater lengths to attract new deposits, since they generally earn less money from lending and have fewer funding options than their larger peers.

The fact that pork could be seen as a desirable reward for opening a bank account also speaks to the country’s massive shortage of its favourite staple meat.

  • Oil industry media enjoys slowdown of electric car sales in China 
    China’s electric vehicle bubble has popped / OilPrice.com
    “New electric vehicle (EV) sales in China plunged in November for the fifth consecutive month, extending a decline that we’ve been highlighting for the past 1.5 years.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

While antigovernment demonstrations, rooted in resentment against China’s ruling Communist party, have sparked turmoil in Hong Kong, Macau has remained stable, owing to its economic dependence on the mainland, a far smaller population and closer cultural and political ties. 

China’s President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 on Thursday told the people of Macau to take a clear-cut stand and make their “positive voices” heard in matters of right or wrong, calling on them to resolve problems with rationality as he gave his full backing to the city.

Shutting out registered members of the media aiming to cover the 20th anniversary of handover celebrations casts a slur over their professionalism.

China has increased the daily limit of yuan remittance from Macau to the same level as Hong Kong, a move that suggests Beijing is keen to spread the financial risks away from the troubled city.

China announced on Thursday that it will exempt six US chemical products from additional tariffs for a year in a goodwill gesture after Beijing and Washington agreed to a phase one deal last week.

—China and the United States are in touch over the signing of their Phase 1 trade deal, China’s commerce ministry said, which will see lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and higher Chinese purchases of U.S. farm, energy and manufactured goods.

—The two countries have reached a consensus over the protection of trade secrets, guarding intellectual property rights for pharmaceutical products, and cracking down on counterfeits and pirated goods on e-commerce platforms, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wáng Shòuwén 王受文 said on Friday.

President Donald Trump says the Chinese will buy $50 billion worth of farm products as part of a phase one deal struck last week , but that would mean China would have to double the amount it bought from U.S. farmers before the trade war started.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange, a key government regulator, said Sunday that its most important job next year is to prevent major financial risks, avoid “abnormal” capital flows across its borders and crack down on illegal trading activities.

China’s Foreign Ministry says President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 will meet Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week…[he will] attend a trilateral summit including South Korea in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on Tuesday.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

A report earlier this month by Southern Weekly (南方周末 nánfāng zhōumò) has generated intense debate in China about emotional abuse and sexism — and has also sparked lively discussion of journalism standards.

OPINION PIECES AND RANTS:

To properly deal with China, the Trump administration can’t continue to alienate America’s allies, including South Korea, Japan and Europe. Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership also denied America an important lever to push back against China’s trade practices. But embracing these smarter policies won’t actually improve relations with China or head off a new Cold War, unless China is also ready to compromise. And so far, there’s no evidence of that.

    Sinica Podcast: A conversation with Gary Locke Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

