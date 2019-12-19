 Nationalism ruined my Chinese friendships - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Nationalism ruined my Chinese friendships

Premium Access

Connie Mei Pickart is a naturalized American citizen from China. When she returned to China four years ago, she expected to reconnect with her old friends and classmates in deep and meaningful ways — or short of that, at least to reintegrate into the society of her birth country.

But with each conversation about sensitive issues such as Xinjiang, the Hong Kong protests, and racism in Chinese society, Pickart found herself being picked on, disparaged, and eventually ostracized from her Chinese companions. She writes about the experience in a sharply observed essay on SupChina called “Nationalism ruined my Chinese friendships”:

As China’s social environment becomes increasingly stringent, nationalism seems the only currency to prove one’s devotion to the country. Any criticism, either from within or beyond the borders, is deemed deviant or malicious.

Click through to read the whole thing.

—Anthony Tao

    Share
    Links for December 19, 2019 Previous post
    Anthony Tao

    Anthony is the managing editor of SupChina. Follow him @anthonytao

    Related articles

    Editors note for December 19, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 19, 2019

    Jailed Uyghur scholar wins EU rights award as European Parliament condemns Xinjiang repression

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 19, 2019

    Chinese hackers and Operation F**k Me

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 19, 2019

    Links for December 19, 2019

    The editors December 19, 2019

    Sinica Podcast: A conversation with Gary Locke

    The editors December 19, 2019

    Editors note for December 18, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 18, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.