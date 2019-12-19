Sinica Podcast: A conversation with Gary Locke

This week on Sinica, Gary Locke joins Kaiser in a show taped in Seattle, Washington, to talk about his early visits to his ancestral village in China’s Guangdong Province, the attempted defection of Chongqing police chief and erstwhile Bó Xīlái 薄熙来 underling Wáng Lìjūn 王立军 to the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, and rare details about the flight of blind dissident lawyer Chén Guāngchéng 陈光诚 to the U.S. embassy in Beijing.

Ta for Ta: Using technology to improve living standards in China

Peggy Liu, the chairperson of the Joint U.S.-China Cooperation on Clean Energy (JUCCCE), dives into her work as a bridge builder between the United States and China in the sustainability sector. In this episode, she talks about her spearheading the first public dialogue between U.S. and Chinese officials on clean energy in 2006, helping to pioneer smart grid technology in China, and teaching at the National Academy of Mayors for China on building eco-cities.