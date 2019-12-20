 Beijing bares its teeth in Stockholm, again, as Canada wonders what to do - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Beijing bares its teeth in Stockholm, again, as Canada wonders what to do

Premium Access

The Guardian reports:

China has called off two business delegation visits to Sweden after Stockholm presented a rights prize to dissident Guì Mǐnhǎi 桂敏海, in defiance of Beijing’s threat of “counter-measures.”

Tensions between the two countries have been strained since Gui Minhai, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen who is known for publishing scandalous books about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book shop, disappeared in 2015 before resurfacing on the mainland.

China had threatened “counter-measures” before 55-year-old Gui was awarded the Tucholsky award, which is given every year to a writer or a publisher being persecuted, threatened or in exile. The award was unveiled by Swedish culture minister, Amanda Lind, in November.

And this, from the South China Morning Post:  

China’s [undiplomatic] ambassador to Sweden has said the detained Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai is “alive and well” as the fallout from his case continued to affect relations between the two sides.

Ambassador Guì Cóngyǒu 桂从友 was interviewed by the Swedish financial newspaper Dagens industri and, according to a transcript released by the embassy on Thursday, he warned that Sweden must face the consequences of “meddling in [China’s] internal affairs.”

Like Sweden, Canada also has citizens detained on arbitrary charges by the Chinese government. Like Sweden, Canada is struggling to figure out what to do with the jumped-up panda in the room. The Globe and Mail reports (porous paywall):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he wants the U.S. government to hold off on wrapping up a new trade deal with China until Beijing releases two Canadians it locked up one year ago.

The Chinese government detained former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in December, 2018, in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟, a member of China’s corporate elite, on an extradition request from the United States.

China’s response? “China says Canada’s attempt to link U.S. trade matter with other issues doomed to fail,” per Reuters.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Share
    China’s great game in the Middle East Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Middle Earth: Dealing with the diaspora: Catering to Chinese clients

    The editors December 20, 2019

    Editors note for December 20, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    Uganda to China: Buy our stuff!

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    Trump has ‘a very good talk with President Xi’

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    China’s great game in the Middle East

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    New rules mean internet censorship to get worse

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.