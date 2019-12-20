China’s great game in the Middle East

From the European Council on Foreign Relations:

China has significantly increased its economic, political, and — to a lesser extent — security footprint in the Middle East in the past decade, becoming the biggest trade partner and external investor for many countries in the region.

China still has a limited appetite for challenging the US-led security architecture in the Middle East or playing a significant role in regional politics.

Yet the country’s growing economic presence is likely to pull it into wider engagement with the region in ways that could significantly affect European interests.