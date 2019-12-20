 China’s great game in the Middle East - SupChina
China’s great game in the Middle East

From the European Council on Foreign Relations:

China has significantly increased its economic, political, and — to a lesser extent — security footprint in the Middle East in the past decade, becoming the biggest trade partner and external investor for many countries in the region.

China still has a limited appetite for challenging the US-led security architecture in the Middle East or playing a significant role in regional politics.

Yet the country’s growing economic presence is likely to pull it into wider engagement with the region in ways that could significantly affect European interests.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

