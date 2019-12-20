Links for December 20, 2019

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

PayPal gets serious in China

PayPal completes GoPay acquisition, allowing the payments platform to enter China / TechCrunch

PayPal this morning announced it has completed its acquisition of a 70 percent equity stake in GoPay (Guofubao Information Technology Co., Ltd.), making PayPal the first foreign payment platform to provide online payment services in China. The transaction was approved by the People’s Bank of China on September 30 and has now closed. Deal terms have not been disclosed.

—Panasonic and BYD saw sharp declines in sales of electrified-vehicle batteries in October as demand weakened in the U.S. and China, SNE Research said. —Sales of new energy vehicles, which includes electric cars, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell autos, have declined for five consecutive months in China after the government scaled back subsidies.

—The ongoing legal spat between Chinese tech giants Baidu and Bytedance has taken a new turn after the former company filed a fresh lawsuit against the latter for unfair competition. —Baidu is suing Bytedance’s news aggregation app Jinri Toutiao for “interfering with” search results, according to a statement released Thursday on the website of Beijing’s Haidian District People’s Court.

The Alibaba empire

Chinese fintech company Ant Financial quietly takes stake in Vietnam’s eMonkey amid anti-China sentiment / SCMP

—Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial has quietly acquired a sizeable stake in Vietnamese ewallet eMonkey, sources say. —The move is not being announced due to concerns of pushback due to anti-China sentiment in Vietnam, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Tech stocks on China’s domestic markets

China’s tech stocks valuations soar as foreign investors pile in / Reuters

Foreigners have spent more than 190 billion yuan ($26.99 billion) so far in 2019 purchasing shares listed on the tech-heavy Shenzhen Stock Exchange versus 113 billion yuan in 2018. They were net sellers only in April and May, a period of escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Vaping

China’s e-cigarette industry cuts 10 percent of staff, slows production as regulation tightens / Reuters

“China’s e-cigarette industry has laid off around 50,000 people since October, roughly 10 percent of its workforce, trade association estimates showed, as tightened regulation in the United States and China smother the once-booming sector.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

H ealthcare apps

‘Good Doctor,’ digital hospitals: how mobile apps are alleviating China’s healthcare problems / What’s on Weibo

“China’s healthcare industry is facing some serious challenges. As Chinese society is rapidly digitalizing, mobile apps now provide innovative solutions to alleviate pressing problems in the country’s health services sector.”

Battery technology

Chinese scientists create ‘game-changer’ methanol battery that keeps drone in the air for 12 hours / SCMP

—Chinese scientists create ‘game-changer’ methanol battery that keeps drone in the air for 12 hours. —Developers of FY-36 say they overcame ‘tons of problems’ to create alcohol-fueled battery that allows 15kg (33lb) drone to fly for up to 12 hours. —With 15 test flights under their belt, Chinese team achieve methanol-powered flight before German company.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

The deal Pakistan cannot refuse

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is getting a reboot / Foreign Policy (porous paywall)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan “hasn’t railed against China’s deep footprint in Pakistan — no senior Pakistani official would dare upbraid Beijing,” and he has even had “to awkwardly feign ignorance when asked in television interviews about China’s abhorrent treatment of the Uyghur Muslim people”:

[H]is government has had to pressure authorities to stop an investigation of Chinese nationals in Pakistan accused of selling more than 600 Pakistani women as brides and sending them to China. Antagonizing Beijing simply isn’t an option for the Pakistani government, and this can often make Islamabad look heartless. Nevertheless, Pakistan has renewed its commitment to CPEC. Not only is it building out the project’s second phase, but — reportedly [FT paywall] at the behest of Beijing — it has also formed a new CPEC authority meant to make the project’s decision-making process more efficient. This new body is led by retired Lt. Gen. Asim Bajwa, a former military spokesperson. This appointment is no small matter in a nation where the Army’s political power is unmatched.

The three vice presidential candidates in Taiwan’s Jan. 11 presidential race outlined their political visions in a televised presentation of their campaign platforms but refrained from the sharp personal attacks exchanged by opposing camps in recent weeks. Chang San-cheng (張善政 Zhāng Shànzhèng), the running mate of Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜 Hán Guóyú) of the Kuomintang (KMT), spoke first, followed by William Lai Ching-te (賴清德 Lài Qīngdé) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Sandra Yu (余湘 Yú Xiāng) of the People First Party (PFP) in presenting their views.

Organized crime

Spain busts Chinese gang using ‘slaves’ to grow marijuana / AFP via SCMP

—Thirty-six Chinese and Vietnamese men freed after being made to work round the clock in warehouses under ‘degrading conditions.’ —Officers also freed 13 Chinese women the gang is believed to have forced to work as prostitutes.

Belt and Road and the Chinese diaspora

How a diverse Chinese diaspora facilitates the Belt and Road in Lao / Panda Paw Dragon Claw

A diverse set of communities have come from China and settled in Lao during different periods, from long established groups of Yunnanese traders who migrated generations ago and now refer to themselves as the ‘Ho,’ to Lao refugees who fled to China during the civil war in the 70s and 80s and returned in the 90s to resettle or just establish trade links, to more recent arrivals seeking a wide range of economic opportunities.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

For the first seven months after her divorce, Lǐ Xiūpíng 李修平 thought her former husband had disappeared from her life. Then came the phone call that turned Ms. Li, a journalist for a state-run newspaper in Beijing, into a dogged activist for the economic rights of Chinese women. In that terse call, Ms. Li’s ex-husband told her that she had missed a court hearing initiated by creditors who were chasing the couple for unpaid loans — debt that Ms. Li said she didn’t know about. After a frantic trip to the courthouse, Ms. Li said she found out that her ex-husband had borrowed about $400,000. The case, raising a tangle of questions about divorced women’s liability for their former husbands’ debts, pushed Ms. Li into a fight to change Chinese marriage laws. For three years, the button-down journalist has been lobbying lawmakers and judges in a relentless effort that has even alienated some former friends in the cause. “This just isn’t right, I don’t want to see more lives ruined,” said Ms. Li, 49. “I don’t want to give up on this until we’ve gone as far as we can.”