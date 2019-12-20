New rules mean internet censorship to get worse

The Wall Street Journal reports (paywall):
—China’s control over online content is likely to tighten further with a comprehensive set of rules that defines what is bad or illegal content, and what content is encouraged, and highlights the role that algorithms play in recommending content to users.
—The new rules, released by the Cyberspace Administration of China on its website Friday [in Chinese], targets producers of online content, including individuals and operators of apps and other platforms.
—Jeremy Goldkorn
Leave a Reply